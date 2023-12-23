MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A person is dead after the vehicle they were driving was struck by an allegedly stolen Ford F-150 in Jefferson County on Friday night.

According to Midfield Police Department Sgt. Michael Jeffries, MPD officers attempted around 9 p.m. to stop a Ford F-150 reportedly stolen out of Vestavia Hills. The Ford F-150 went drove from officers at a high rate of speed.

Officers pursued the Ford F-150 to the edge of Midfield’s city limits. The Ford F-150 then veered into the opposing lane, striking another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office processed the scene, and the MPD will be conducting the criminal investigation, according to Jeffries.