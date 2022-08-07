BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning that left multiple people injured and one dead.

According to Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of 2nd Avenue North. Four people were injured and one woman died.

Preliminary investigation suggests multiple parties were in a parking lot participating in exhibition driving activities when a vehicle collision occurred, which led to an argument and shots being fired.

One person of interest is being questioned but police believe there were multiple shooters.

