1 dead, 4 injured in Aliceville shooting

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office announced that a shooting took place at a residence in Aliceville early Sunday morning, which claimed the life of one and injured four others.

The Aliceville Police Department responded to a call of shots fired at 2 a.m. in a residence on 7th Street NE and found five victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

First-Aid was immediately performed to the victims as ambulances and air rescue were contacted for support.

Aliceville officers requested additional backup from several law enforcement agencies to secure the scene and evacuate the victims. The victims were transported to hospitals in Birmingham and Tuscaloosa.

One of the five victims died from their injuries at the hospital.

Jeremey Lynn Colvin, 27, was arrested and charged with one count of murder and four counts of attempted murder. Authorities say more charges may be filed at a later date.

Before coming to this conclusion, investigators processed the scene and interviewed many witnesses. After placing a warrant for Colvin’s arrest, his family brought him in to the Aliceville Police Department.

Sheriff Hall expressed gratitude for the people who came forward with information.

If anyone has additional information regarding this incident, please contact the Aliceville Police Department at 205-373-6631 or the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at 205-367-2000.