1 dead, 3 injured after shooting at Birmingham nightclub

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting early Sunday morning at the GMV Club in Birmingham left one person dead and three others injured.

Officers from the West Precinct responded to a call of a person shot at a nightclub in the 1700 block of Avenue D in Ensley around 1:39 a.m. When they arrived, officers found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to UAB Hospital.

Officers were later notified of a fourth victim who was transported to UAB Hospital from another location, but was also wounded at the GMV Club.

Detectives were notified by hospital staff that 35-year-old Jeremy Managan of Birmingham died from his injuries. Police said that the other victims do not have life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe that an altercation inside the club led to the gunfire. The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation.

If anyone has information pertaining to the case, please contact BPD at 205-254-1764 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.