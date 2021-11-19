1 dead, 2 others injured after shooting in Center Point, police say

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Center Point, according to police.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 7:55 p.m. Friday notifying them of a shooting in the 2300 block of 5th Street NW.

According to Sgt. Joni Money, three people were shot in the incident. One person was found dead on the scene and two others were transported to the hospital.

Police were still on the scene investigating at the time of publication.

