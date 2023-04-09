BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning and left a men dead.

While officers were investigating the scene, they learned that a private vehicle transported a man to Princeton Hospital with a gunshot wound. Princeton Hospital staff pronounced the man dead.

According to BPD, officers were driving around the Legion Field area when they heard shots being fired at around 2:40 a.m. Officers then arrived to the 200 block of 8th Avenue West, where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and transported both victims to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation suggests that a party was being held at a private event center when a fight broke out, which led into the street. The fight ensued in the street, which resulted in shots being fired and three men being struck by gunfire.

If you have any information and wish to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777 for a cash reward.