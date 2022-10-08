TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday and left one person injured and another dead.

According to TPD, the shooting occurred in the 3000 block of 20th Street around 6:18 p.m. Two men were shot and transported to the hospital where one died, the other is in critical condition. The suspect reportedly took one of the victims vehicles after the shooting.

The suspect eventually surrendered and is in custody, say police. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.