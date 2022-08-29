BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One man is dead and another is injured following a shooting in Birmingham Sunday night.

According to officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, around 8:45 p.m., south precinct officers were dispatched to the 200 block of 3rd Avenue Southwest on the repot of a person shot.

Upon arrival, they entered the parking lot of an apartment complex and found two men lying unresponsive, suffering from gunshot wounds. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service arrived an pronounced one man dead at the scene. The second man was transported to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Fitzgerald believes that there was a large altercation in the parking lot where several people began firing at one another. He said a ShotSpotter alert registered over 20 rounds fired.

No one is in custody at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact BPD at 205-254-1764.