BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are conducting a homicide investigation after a shooting at The Quest Club in Birmingham left one person dead and another injured Monday morning.

According to Sgt. Monica Law with the Birmingham Police Department, officers were dispatched to the club just before 6 a.m. on the call of two people shot. Upon arrival, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man was transported to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries by the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service, the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law says that a person of interest is in custody at this time.

Anyone with additional information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the BPD at 205-254-1764.