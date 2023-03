BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One woman is dead and another was injured in an overnight Birmingham shooting.

According to Birmingham Police, officers responded to shots fired on the 3000 block of Avenue F around 2:30 a.m. Officers arrived to find an unidentified woman dead on the sidewalk.

Another victim flagged officers down from a car in the area.

Details are limited at this time. CBS 42 News will update this story as more information is made available.