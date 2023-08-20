BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham police department is conducting a homicide investigation after a man died Sunday morning.

According to BPD, officers arrived to the 1700 block of 32nd Place North on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers saw a man lying unresponsive outside of an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound and a second man near a sidewalk had also been wounded by gunfire. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and pronounced the man lying outside the apartment dead. The second man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation suggests that both victim were hanging out in the area when an unknown suspect fired shots at them. There is no-one in custody.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.