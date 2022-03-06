BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are conducting a death investigation in North Pratt after a shooting left one person dead and another injured Sunday night.

According to Sgt. Rod Mauldin with the Birmingham Police Department, two men in a car suffering from gunshot wounds showed up to Birmingham Fire Station 18 on Dugan Avenue just after 6 p.m.



Police believe the two men had been shot near 13th Street and Avenue V, then drove to the fire station for help.



One of the men, 21-year-old Aven Deione Mitchell, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was transported to a hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

No suspects are in custody.