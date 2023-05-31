Deputies on the scene of an overnight shooting in Fairfield (Courtesy: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — One man was killed and another was injured in an overnight shooting in Fairfield.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 300 block of 66th Street shortly after midnight on reports of multiple shots fired. Deputies arrived to discover a 46-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot injuries. He was taken to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Roughly a block away, deputies found a 41-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshots in a wrecked vehicle. The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger was also found in the vehicle unharmed.

The sheriff’s office said evidence suggests the 41-year-old went to an apartment on 66th Street and spoke with the 46-year-old while the female waited in the car. The pair of men then got into an argument and opened fire on each other. The 41-year-old then got back into his vehicle and attempted to drive away from the scene before crashing a block away.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.