2 dead in East Lake Boulevard shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left two people dead Tuesday afternoon.

Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin with the Birmingham Police Department said that initially, one person was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. That individual was transported to UAB hospital, where he died from his injuries.

After canvassing the area, Mauldin said another victim was found nearby in the bushes and was pronounced dead on scene.

A third person arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound, but Mauldin said he could not confirm the person was injured in the incident near East Lake Boulevard.

Mauldin said that officers’ initial investigation indicates that the two victims may have been sitting in a vehicle when they were approached by two other individuals.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

No other information has been released at this time as the investigation is still ongoing.

