SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning car chase in Shelby County ended with one man dead and another injured.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were involved in a chase near Columbiana around 2:20 a.m. The suspect vehicle, which contained two men, eventually crashed on County Road 37 near Verde Green Lane.

The sheriff’s office said deputies discovered one of the men was dead following the pursuit and crash, while the other was seriously injured.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office claimed “there is no evidence that the death or injuries of the occupants are a result of law enforcement using deadly force.”

The Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force were asked to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office at 205-669-3750.