BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday afternoon where two people were shot, leaving one injured and another dead.

According to officers, four people were involved in an argument in the area of McNeil Park in Bessemer’s Pipe Shop community. Two people were shot and taken to UAB Hospital where one died. The other victim is in critical condition.

A third person is in custody, no identification information has been released. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.