1 dead, 1 injured in 4th of July shooting in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT)– Tuscaloosa police have arrested and charged two people for murder after they shot and killed one man and injured another on the 4th of July.

Police responded to a call of a shooting at the Crescent East Apartments at approximately 12:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 5. When authorities arrived, they found one victim dead, who was later identified as 28-year-old Kevin Matthews. They found another victim injured with non-life-threatening injuries. He was a 23-year-old male whose name has not been released. He was taken to DCH and later released.

The investigation suggests the shooting was caused by an argument earlier during a 4th of July gathering. After questioning and collecting evidence, police took Deanta Lavendar, 26, and Semaj Taylor, 30, into custody where they are being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

Both men were charged with murder and attempted murder.

