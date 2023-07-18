ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is dead while another is in critical condition following a knife fight in Etowah County, police report.

According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to reports of an aggravated assault involving a knife on North Oak Road in the Tidmore Bend community before noon Sunday. Upon arrival, deputies found two adults suffering from severe knife injuries.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene while a man with life-threatening injuries was taken to a Gadsden-area hospital.

All involved parties have been located and there is no threat to the public.