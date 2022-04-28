BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another suffering from life-threatening injuries Wednesday night.

According to BPD, officers responded to a call in the 900 block of Bankhead Highway just after 10 p.m. on reports of a person shot. Once on the scene, authorities found two men lying outside of a bullet-riddled vehicle. One of the men was pronounced dead and the other was transported to UAB Hospital.

The deceased victim has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner as Le Kameren Deonte’ Deru, 22, of Birmingham.

Multiple other vehicles in the area were struck by gunfire as well. A preliminary investigation suggests the two victims were shot by occupants of another car that fled the scene. At this time, no suspects are in custody,

