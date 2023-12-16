BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a shooting left one man dead and another injured early Saturday morning.

According to BPD, officers providing off-duty security at a bar in the Lakeview District heard shots being fired in the 700 block of 29th Street South around 2:50 a.m. Officers arrived and located two men suffering from gunshot wounds near a food truck. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and pronounced one of the men dead. The second man was transported to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation suggests both victims were in an argument with a separate group of men. The argument then became physical and led to shots being exchanged by both parties. Authorities believe no bystanders were struck by gunfire, however, a food truck in a nearby parking lot and several vehicles were struck by gunfire.

No arrests have been made. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.