1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in north Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a shooting left one man dead and another injured Saturday morning.

According to BPD, officers with the North Precinct were dispatched around 7:55 a.m. to a residence in the 3500 block of 17th Avenue North on the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and pronounced one of the men dead at the scene. The second victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say there were multiple people inside the residence prior to shots being fired. They have all been taken in for questioning.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

