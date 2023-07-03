BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after two people were found shot early Monday morning.

According to BPD, officers responded to an unrelated call at around 2:30 a.m. when the officer was flagged down in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue North on reports of two people shot.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and transported the two victims to UAB Hospital where one of them was pronounced dead. There is currently no one in custody.

Preliminary investigation suggests the victims were shot in the area of the listed location. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear.

If you have any information, contact BPD at 205-254-1764.