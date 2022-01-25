1 dead, 1 hospitalized following Fairfield shooting

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in Fairfield Tuesday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 4400 block of Debardeleben Avenue in Fairfield on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered an 18-year-old man had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Moments later, deputies found a 23-year-old man who was suffering from multiple gunshots nearby. He was taken to a local hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

No further information has been made available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting are asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

