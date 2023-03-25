ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was found dead in a ditch on Saturday morning, and a woman is in critical condition suffering from a gunshot wound in what the Anniston Police Department believe are related events.

According to Sgt. Jason Hawkins of the APD, officers responded to the 3200 block of Alexandria Road at about 11 a.m. in reference to a deceased man in a ditch. The man was identified as 27-year-old Richard Austin Ward Jr., of Anniston. An autopsy on him will be completed at a later date.

Two blocks away, there was a woman in the roadway at the intersection of 33rd street and Stevens Street suffering from a gunshot wound. Laura Jean Thronton, 55, of Anniston, was airlifted to UAB Hospital.

The APD is conducting an investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the APD’s investigative division at 256-240-4000.