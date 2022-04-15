TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is dead and another is in police custody following a stabbing in Tuscaloosa Friday.

According to Capt. Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unite, officers with the VUC and the Tuscaloosa Police Department were called to a report of a stabbing at Claybrook Apartments on Claybrook Drive. One person was stabbed, but later died at a nearby hospital.

Kennedy said one suspect is now in custody. Neither the victim’s or the suspect’s names have been released.

The stabbing is under investigation.