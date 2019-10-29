1 critically injured at Monnish Park, Tuscaloosa police VCU investigating

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE 6 a.m.
A suspect has been taken into custody.

According to Lt. Jack Kennedy of the violent crimes unit, the Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning at Monnish Park. The park is located off of 15th Street and Black Bears way.

One victim has been hospitalized and is in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

