TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE 6 a.m.
A suspect has been taken into custody.
—
According to Lt. Jack Kennedy of the violent crimes unit, the Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning at Monnish Park. The park is located off of 15th Street and Black Bears way.
One victim has been hospitalized and is in critical condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
LATEST POSTS
- Former executioner explains opposition of death penalty
- Missy Elliott recreates album cover 22 years later
- 1 critically injured at Monnish Park, Tuscaloosa police VCU investigating
- Central AL Forecast: More clouds, a few showers today
- ‘We just want our daughter home’: Mother of missing teen Aniah Blanchard looks for answers into daughter’s whereabouts