1 critically injured at Monnish Park, Tuscaloosa police VCU investigating

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE 6 a.m.

A suspect has been taken into custody.

—

According to Lt. Jack Kennedy of the violent crimes unit, the Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning at Monnish Park. The park is located off of 15th Street and Black Bears way.

TUSCALOOSA SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: Tuscaloosa police department and Tuscaloosa Violent crimes unit is currently out at Monnish Park located at 15th street and Black Bears Way on a shooting. pic.twitter.com/iRNme303Ut — Tim Reid (@reidreporterguy) October 29, 2019

One victim has been hospitalized and is in critical condition.

MORE: One person has been hospitalized and is in critical condition. Investigators are collecting evidence and trying to determine what led to the shooting. Police have not released any further details at this time. pic.twitter.com/J71aheYbJA — Tim Reid (@reidreporterguy) October 29, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

