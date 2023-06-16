TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 41-year-old man was charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Tuscaloosa on Friday afternoon.

According to Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Cpt. Jack Kennedy, Tuscaloosa police officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of Stillman Boulevard at about 3 p.m. on the reports of a shooting. Witnesses stated a male suspect had been seen firing a pistol multiple times at another male alongside the road.

Kennedy stated Tuscaloosa Police Department units took Dustin Jermaine Lavender into custody, and the victim returned. The TVCU was called to assume the investigation and determined the victim and Lavender were contracted employees working at a nearby business when they got into a minor fight over a disagreement.

The victim then left the business. While the victim was walking, the Lavender allegedly retrieved a firearm from his vehicle. Lavender then allegedly fired multiple shots at the victim, who was not struck. When the firearm was recovered, police determined it was stolen. Kennedy mentioned Lavender is a previously convicted felon.

In addition to being charged with attempted murder, Lavender was also charged with receiving stolen property and certain person prohibited from possessing firearms (felon in possession of pistol). Lavender is being held in jail on a $90,000 bond.