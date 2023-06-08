TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is jailed on a charge of attempted murder following a shooting in the employee parking lot of the Mercedes-Benz plant Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area around 5:00 p.m. in regards to a shooting. Deputies arrived to find the victim’s vehicle was struck by gunfire multiple times. Two people were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting, but were uninjured.

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said one of the people inside the vehicle was previously involved in an argument with another employee, 21-year-old Zachory Broom, and the two got into a fight in the parking lot after work Wednesday. Authorities said after the initial fight Broom retrieved a gun and fired multiple times at the victim’s vehicle before leaving from the scene.

The sheriff’s office said Broom was later located at a home in Jefferson County and arrested. He is charged with two counts of attempted murder and firing into an occupied vehicle. He is being held on $95,000 bond.