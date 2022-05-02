TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega Police Department is searching for two individuals involved in a deadly shooting over the weekend.

According to TPD, officers were sent to the 400 block of E. Sloan Avenue Saturday on reports of a person shot. Once on the scene, they discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The victim was identified as Spencer Reeves, 25. After a preliminary investigation, authorities obtained capital murder warrants for two suspects in the case:

Keontae Threatt, 19

Shu’n’tavius Twyman, 19

A third suspect, 30-year-old Tara Calhoun, was also issued a warrant for their involvement.

One of the suspects, Threatt, was arrested Monday and is now being held at the Talladega County Jail without bond. Authorities are still searching for Twyman and Calhoun.

If you have any information related to this case, you’re asked to contact TPD at 256-362-5561 or Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.