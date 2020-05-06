1 arrested, 1 wanted in fatal race on Alabama interstate

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say one driver involved in a fatal race on an Alabama interstate has been arrested and charged with manslaughter and a second driver is wanted.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 27-year-old Kevin King was booked into jail Monday. Authorities are still looking for 22-year-old Keanjra Maddox. State troopers say King crashed into the back of Maddox’s vehicle during the race on March 9. A passenger in Maddox’s car, 20-year-old Octavia Johnson, was ejected from the vehicle and died at a hospital. News outlets report King bonded out of jail Tuesday.

State troopers ask that anyone with information leading to Maddox’s arrest to contact the agency.

