1 arrested, 1 shot after juvenile girl ambushed by 2 adults, minor in Pleasant Grove feud

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pleasant Grove Police Department is investigating an ongoing feud between two parties that led to a shooting Wednesday night.

Travien Marquize Brazel, 23, was charged with attempted murder and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

According to PGPD Captain Danny Reid, officers were called to a residence in the 1300 block of 12th Street around 7:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

A preliminary investigation revealed that two adults and one juvenile ambushed another juvenile at her home. During the confrontation, gunfire was exchanged and one of the adults was struck. The injured adult suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene when authorities arrived.

PGPD says the shooting stemmed from an ongoing feud between those involved. Details of the feud have yet to be provided.

No other information has been released at this time as the investigation is still ongoing.