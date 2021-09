BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect is in custody while another is in critical condition in the hospital following a shooting in Bessemer Thursday night.

According to the Bessemer Police Department, the shooting was between two women that happened after 9 p.m. in the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue North. The identities of the suspect and the victim have not been released.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting.