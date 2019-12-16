1  of  12
Closings
Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of Center Point man charged with murder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has charged someone in a homicide that occurred earlier this month

Cordlin Garrett, 26, of Center Point was arrested and charged with the murder of Kenny Hambright, 56, who as killed on Dec. 7 at Shadow Circle. According to the JCSO, Garrett’s arrest was a result of a tip received through Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama.

“Garrett had been on the run but someone called in his location to Crime Stoppers,” the release stated. “Deputies were able to take Garrett in to custody without incident.”

Garrett is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

