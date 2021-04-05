COVID cases rising among younger adults, experts and businesses weigh in

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Although more people in the United States are getting vaccinated, there has been a recent rise in COVID-19 cases among younger adults.

The CDC says the recent spike is linked to states loosening restrictions and adults under 40 letting their guard down with the guidelines, particularly youth sports and sporting events in the younger crowd.

Local businesses in Birmingham aren’t happy with this news. Concert venues, like The Nick, recently decided to start smaller shows again. Assistant Manager Carmen Garcia says they are staying strict with the safety guidelines as they hope their customers do as well.

“Just hang on a little bit longer. We are almost through it,” Garcia said.

Garcia says they were getting excited to hear more and more Alabamians were getting vaccinated.

“It was the biggest relief. Like there was a light at the end of the tunnel,” Garcia said.

But with recent news of cases rising, experts fear the light could get dimmer.

“Based on the numbers I have seen in the past week, we’ve seen an increase largely in cases in younger people. So ages 40 and younger,” Dr. Rachel Lee with UAB said.

Dr. Lee says hospitalizations are also rising among adults under 40. Garcia says hearing how cases are still growing is frustrating.

“Seriously, we had to learn how to invent the wheel to try to make it safe for not only ourselves but of all people who come in here every single day,” Garcia said.

She says for the time being, they are doing shows on their outdoor stage on Mondays. The Nick built the stage because of the pandemic.

“That’s kind of why we are working so hard to set up really nice areas to get them outside, get air going,” Garcia said.

She says they are still requiring masks for entry and encouraging social distancing. She hopes her patrons and the rest of Birmingham continue to stay vigilant against the virus.

“It’s so important for us and the whole community. Just please,” Garcia said.

Dr. Lee is encouraging young people to still get the vaccine and get it as quickly as they can.