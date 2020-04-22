COVID-19 zip code data still being sought in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Despite repeated calls from Birmingham City Council President William Parker to release the number of COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County by zip code, the Jefferson County Department of Public Health has not released that information.

“We are making an official request for them to turn over the information as it relates to zip codes in the Birmingham and Jefferson County area that affects COVID-19,” Parker said.

In not releasing the information, JCDH Chief Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson said he was following the advice of our legal counsel. Wilson told CBS 42 that he would need to “look at the guidance again” from the White House Coronavirus Task Force after being made aware of comments made by Dr. Deborah Birx last Sunday on the CBS News program “Face The Nation.”

Birx told CBS News that she’s been telling states to go to the Florida Department of Health website on COVID-19.

“They’ve been able to show their communities cases and tests, district by district, zip code by zip code,” Birx said. “That’s the kind of knowledge we need to put in the hands of the American people.”

Wilson said the department will look at the guidance again and make sure that it’s actual legal guidance.

“As I said before, I want to release as much information as I can, including about race,” he said. “And, I think we are going to be able to do that very soon, as soon as we work through those legal questions.”

