COVID-19 Update: 1-on-1 with Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42’s Sherri Jackson is joined by the Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris to discuss the current state of COVID-19 in Alabama.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page