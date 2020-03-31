COVID-19 safeguards put in place to protect deputies, inmates in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is putting safeguards in place to protect deputies and inmates at the jail from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, two Mobile Army Surgical Hospital (MASH) tents were put up to house healthy inmates should the need arise.

“We’ve had a lot of concern, but we’ve had nobody that’s fever or with a temperature, everyone is under the limit CDC has concern about,” Roger Childers, the head of the WCSO jail’s healthcare said.

There are currently no confirmed cases within the jail, but TJ Armstrong with WCSO says the department wants to be ready just in case.

“At this point, it’s just preventive measures, we are trying to be a little more proactive just in case something does happen, we want to make sure that we are prepared to protect the citizens of walker county, of course, those incarcerated individuals the best way that we can,” Armstrong said.

The MASH tents will hold up to 17 healthy, nonviolent offenders if their current dorms are needed to isolate and triage patients. Also at this time, no visitors are allowed in the jail.

Deputies are also being encouraged to wear masks and gloves and practice social distancing.

Inmates are screened for a fever daily, and deputies are screened before being allowed to enter the jail.

“We’re all in this together Walker County and we are going to continue to provide the best protection that we can to our citizens and continue to serve the best way possible,” Armstrong said. “We’re going to get through this.”

LATEST POSTS