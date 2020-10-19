COVID-19 pandemic the inspiration for Halloween decorations at Pennsylvania house

BRIGHTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (KDKA) — One of the scariest parts of 2020 has obviously been the coronavirus pandemic.

However, one man in the Brighton Heights section of Pittsburgh is using that as some spooky inspiration.

Christopher Criscuolo’s home on Breker Street is complete with skeletons, ghosts, and coronavirus germs hanging from his porch.

“Probably one of the most frightening things most of us have ever lived through so tying it to Halloween was pretty much a no-brainer,” he said. “I obviously tried to keep it tasteful.”

Criscuolo also has a digital display that has the number of COVID patients in the United States who have died from the virus.

That number updates nightly.

