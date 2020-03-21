Hair salon sees cancelations due to COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) have ordered many industries to shut down operations across the state.

However, hair salons, according to the Alabama Board of Cosmetology and Barbering, are still authorized to stay open. This sounds like a ticket to remain successful but that’s not the case.

As medical officials continuously call for social distancing and to remain at least six feet away from one another, many hairstylists have seen mass appointment cancellations, leaving salons with no choice but to shut their doors until further notice.

As a result, stylists have been left in a predicament. Many aren’t eligible for unemployment benefits since they file as independent contractors.

“If we don’t work, we don’t get paid,” said Stephanie Berryhill, a stylist operating out of Kutting Edge in Moody. “I did try to file for unemployment the other night and it said that I wasn’t eligible for unemployment.”

That is the unfortunate reality for many stylists for the time being as sanctions continue to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In the meantime, Berryhill and the rest of the stylists at Kutting edge said they plan to get back to work as soon as more clients begin to feel comfortable again.

LATEST POSTS