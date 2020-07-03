COVID-19 cases surge across Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Alabama Department of Public Health said the number of positive cases in north Alabama continues to rise. The numbers in the state saw a significant spike.
Increase in testing is what many say may be causing the rise in COVID-19 numbers. However, professionals say that isn’t the case. These numbers that we are looking at now are widespread community transmission, also cases associated with outbreaks and entities, and then about half our cases are logically linked, says Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.
