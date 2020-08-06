COVID-19 cases decline, but Alabama braces for school impact

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Health officials say they are cautiously optimistic that Alabama is seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases, but warned that the number of cases will likely rise as students returns to campus this month.

The reported number of daily COVID-19 cases this week fell to under 1,000. The state was reporting as many as 2,000 new cases per day in late July. State Health Officer Scott Harris said the state numbers may have flattened some. But Harris and other health officials said the return of students to K-12 classrooms and universities will increase the risk of virus transmission. 

