COVID-19 by zipcode: Why not in Jefferson County?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– How close is COVID-19 to your home? It’s a question more people are asking as the Alabama Department of Public Health releases more demographic information about COVID-19 in the state.

The more granular data, like zip codes of COVID-19 hot zones, has not been released in Alabama. Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Wesley Willeford of the Jefferson County Department of Health said, “one of the reasons that data is often held back is you want to have enough cases in a particular zip code so as not to be giving a way a person’s location who might have it.”

Jefferson County has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama with 620 as of 7:15 PM April 14. Neighboring Shelby County was reported as having 235 confirmed cases during that same time frame.

The statewide demographic information from ADPH on confirmed COVID-19 cases shows age group, ethnicity, gender, and race. That same information is available for death demographics at the click of a mouse on the ADPH website. However, information about what’s happening, literally where you live, is much harder to come by.

Birmingham City resident Lynn Battle is in a high-risk group because she is over 60 and has two chronic diseases: MS and Lupus. She is also African-American. She would like to see more specific information about COVID-19 near her.

“I see data from around the country is municipal based. I know the percentage of Blacks testing positive for this virus in New York City, Detroit, Boston, New Orleans, and L.A. so why shouldn’t I know the data for Birmingham,” Battle said.

According to Zip-codes.com Jefferson County has 92 Zip Codes within it’s 1124 square miles. Lynn Battle wants more details.

“The best way for people living in communities like mine to protect themselves is with information, information that gives us perspective. Information will arm us to better protect ourselves. We can’t afford to assume our best interests are always being considered,” Battle said.

The data on COVID-19 so far has revealed some alarming truths about the effects of this virus on the African American community. ProPublica released a report on the steps the of City of Milwaukee has taken to address disparities with COVID-19 and why governments should be releasing more detailed demographic data on the virus as it comes in.

As a resident of Jefferson County’s largest city, Battle believes that data will tell a story that could be life saving for herself and others.

“The first testing places in the county were outside the most populated city in the county and could only be reached by private car. Without knowing the data I don’t know if that was in the best interest of people in communities like mine.”

In Alabama, Blacks make up 52.1% of the COVID-19 deaths listed by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Nationally the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a disproportionate number of Non-Hispanic Blacks being hospitalized with the virus. For Lynn Battle public knowledge moves people to act.

“The people putting themselves at greater risk in low wage jobs are overwhelming people of color. They have a right to all the data as they make decisions.”

Dr. Willeford at JCDH said, “that’s something we are still in active conversations with here is at what point do we release that data.”

LATEST POSTS