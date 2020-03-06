Court date for Jets’ Quinnen Williams after airport gun bust

FILE – In this July 26, 2019, file photo, New York Jets’ Quinnen Williams speaks to reporters after a practice at the NFL football team’s training camp in Florham Park, N.J. Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was ticketed and given a court date after trying to board a plane at New York’s LaGuardia Airport while carrying a gun, authorities said Friday, March 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams has been ticketed and given a court date after trying to board a plane at New York’s LaGuardia Airport carrying a gun.

A spokeswoman for Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz says Williams was ordered to appear in court March 25.

Williams was arrested at LaGuardia on Thursday night on a charge of criminal possession of a weapon.

Team officials said they are “fully aware” of the situation. Williams’ attorney said Williams respects the law. The attorney said he expects the matter to be resolved shortly.

