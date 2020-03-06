NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams has been ticketed and given a court date after trying to board a plane at New York’s LaGuardia Airport carrying a gun.
A spokeswoman for Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz says Williams was ordered to appear in court March 25.
Williams was arrested at LaGuardia on Thursday night on a charge of criminal possession of a weapon.
Team officials said they are “fully aware” of the situation. Williams’ attorney said Williams respects the law. The attorney said he expects the matter to be resolved shortly.
LATEST POSTS
- Coronavirus test coming, but who will pay for it?
- Central AL Forecast: Dry weather through the weekend!
- WATCH: Trump CDC visit back on after false coronavirus scare there
- Court date for Jets’ Quinnen Williams after airport gun bust
- ‘SICKENING VIDEO’: 15-year-old girl beaten, robbed by teen mob in NYC street attack