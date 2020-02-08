County Road 13 reopen after flood

Helena, Ala., (WIAT) — Shelby County residents are feeling a little relief after an EF-2 tornado touched down in the area, as flooded County Road 13 has now re-opened. The Helena Police Department said the roadway wasn’t expected to open up Friday. The estimated time was for tomorrow afternoon.

However, Mother Nature and city workers got the job done earlier than expected.

National Weather Service authorities said the tornado caused extensive tree damage along the Cahaba River. They say the tornado weakened to an EF-0 when it moved over Helena, leaving damage and debris on the roadways.

Helena’s Mayor Mark Hall who says drivers should always use caution especially in areas like CR 13 thats prone to flooded areas. “It happens periodically, thats not the first time. The Cahaba River backs up so the tributary doesn’t empty as fast it comes through the creek it can’t empty until the river because the river,” says Hall.