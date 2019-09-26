Councilor to recommend increased funding for Magic City Classic teams

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Councilor William Parker told CBS 42 that he plans to put forth a resolution on Tuesday to increase funding for both schools that traditionally participate in the Magic City Classic at Legion Field.

“The goal is to make sure Alabama State and Alabama A&M by 2022 will each receive $1 million to participate in the Magic City Classic and those two funding sources will come from a commitment from the city, but also from sponsorship dollars,” he explained.

The issue came up on Wednesday during a committee meeting where the new Protective Stadium was being discussed. Tad Snider, BJCC Executive Director and CEO, was giving a presentation about changes and new information since the last stadium update.

Two citizens also got up to speak about–what they called–“problems” and “mistakes” that they saw in Protective Stadium’s design. “Alabama State sits on the east side,” one of the men explained, holding up a diagram of Legion Field compared to Protective Stadium, “Alabama A&M sits on the west side. This stadium was not designed for them.”

Councilor Parker agreed with the speakers, but only in the sense that he doesn’t want to see Protective Stadium become the Classic’s future home. “Let’s not use the Classic in this conversation,” he told the speakers.

Later, Parker explained to CBS 42 that there has recently been a lot of chatter regarding the future home of the Magic City Classic. “We want to send a strong message that the Magic City Classic will be in Birmingham, but more importantly, will be played at Legion Field for years to come,” he said.

Parker said that he feels the city council needs to increase its commitment to ensure that the Classic remains at the Old Gray Lady. He said the Classic is like an investment, and it generates an estimated $24 million in return.

“The additional revenue that we’ll receive from the lodging surcharge will provide us with an opportunity to invest in this game,” Parker explained. He described the lodging surcharge is a ‘tool in the council’s toolbox’ to invest in lots of opportunities.

