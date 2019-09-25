Councilor round-table makes push for recycling improvements

HOMEWOOD, Ala (WIAT) — Several city council members around the Birmingham-metro area have formed a group called the Councilor round-table.

The goal is to focus on issues their communities are facing and come up with solutions.

The round-table consists of councilors from Homewood, Mountain Brook, Vestavia Hills, Bessemer, and Birmingham.

Recently, the group went to the Birmingham recycling and recovery center and found out on average, more than 30% of items recycled are contaminated.

“It was extremely eye-opening. The recycling center down in Avondale is where all our city’s recycling ends up so whether you’re from Mountain Brook, Birmingham, Vestavia Hills or Homewood, the trucks that pick up your recycling all take it to the same place, so we took a tour of the facility and see how it was all handled and done. We also heard from management and ownership at the facility to tell us what was happening globally with recycling and here locally,” said Britt Thames, Homewood city councilor.

Thames says they’re looking at starting an education campaign that will teach residents what they can and cannot recycle. He said they’re also looking into the private companies who haul the recyclables and contribute to the contamination.

“They pick up and they take it to the plant. They also influence what goes to the landfill and they also dictate what it costs the cities based on the amount that goes to the landfill and based on what goes to the center,” said Thames.