Council President considers need for additional testing at Legion Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Council President William Parker is exploring the need for additional COVID-19 testing at the Legion Field testing site due to the high demand for more testing.

The Legion Field site opened in May, operating by appointment from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. This week, alone, over 800 people were tested.

“We’re typically seeing about 160 people coming in for COVID-19 testing each day,” Parker explained. “Health experts are stressing the need for even more people to be tested. We want to do everything within our power to aid in the fight against COVID-19. That could include increasing the number of days that the Legion Field COVID-19 site is open.”

Parker believes that the need for testing and other COVID-related issues will continue into December.

He is planning to make a $7 million dollar request from the roughly $1.8 billion in Federal CARES Act funding from the county and state officials. Parker plans to elaborate more on that request early next week.



To schedule an appointment at the Legion Field COVID-19 testing site, please call (205)-922-6843 or visit www.rossbridgemedicalcenter.com.

