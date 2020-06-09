Council considering making Birmingham’s Avondale neighborhood an entertainment district

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council is expected to take a step toward making Avondale its fourth entertainment district, a place where people can walk around outside with alcoholic beverages.

Councilor Hunter Williams says the council will set a public hearing date during its meeting today. He expects that hearing to be in three weeks.

“We’re excited about having a public hearing and seeing what the public wants to say about this,” Williams said.

Uptown, Pepper Place and Five Points South are already entertainment districts and Williams said all three have worked out well. He said businesses in Avondale requested that the council consider making that area an entertainment district, as well. He believes it’s a good fit.

“Relaxing those open container laws really leads to more economic development, more of a relaxed atmosphere for both restaurants goers and bar patrons, as well,” Williams said.

Williams believes the designation will enhance the nightlife scene in Avondale and attract more businesses to the area.

