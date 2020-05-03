Costco puts limit on meat purchases for members

People social distance themselves as they shop at Costco in Washington, DC, on April 5, 2020. – The number of confirmed coronavirus, COVID-19, cases in the United States has topped 300,000 and there have been more than 8,100 deaths, Johns Hopkins University reported on Saturday. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — In order for more members to get the items they need during the shelter-in-place, Costco is limiting meat purchases per customer.

Costco announced that they will limit beef, pork and poultry products to three items per member.

“Our buyers and suppliers are working hard to provide essential, high demand merchandise as well as everyday favorites.”

Costco continues to make necessary changes in order to keep their staff and members safe during this time.

They have made changes based on public health guidelines, including requiring face coverings, using reusable shopping bags, and putting restrictions on returns.

For the full list of changes Costco has made amid the coronavirus pandemic, click here.

