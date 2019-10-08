Correctional officer arrested for contraband possession

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A correctional officer with the Alabama Department of Corrections has been arrested for contraband possession.

During a vehicle inspection, 26-year-old Ivan Caldwell was found to be in possession of two packages that contained 138 grams of methamphetamine and 16 grams of heroin. He was transported and booked into the St. Clair County Jail.

Caldwell was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in controlled substances, promoting prison contraband and violation of a license to carry a pistol.

Caldwell had been employed by ADOC since 2017. He resigned after his arrest.

